More Storms Mixed with Sunshine

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Wash, rinse, repeat; It’s more of the same the rest of the week. Expect humid mornings will lows in the 70s. Widely scattered storms will begin around 11 am and continue through the early evening. Areas that do not get a cooling shower or storm will see high reaching the upper 80s and lower 90s. Humidity will make it feel much warmer.

An approaching front late in the week and weekend will cause a surge of moisture. The rainfall coverage will expand.

In the tropics, Danny is now a remnant low as it moves inland. We also continue to track the disturbance in the central Atlantic. It has a medium chance of developing. This is just something to keep an eye on now. It does not pose an imminent threat to the Gulf.