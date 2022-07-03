MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Showers and storms are possible tomorrow and into the rest of the work week as moisture continues to funnel into the Gulf Coast.

Most of the rain has cleared from the area, but a couple of downpours are still possible during the evening hours. Rain chances will drop overnight, but it will remain humid with temperatures falling only into the mid-70’s. Heading out the door tomorrow morning, you will definitely notice humidity keeping those temperatures warm, and we will warm throughout the day into the upper-80’s and low-90’s. Some spots may be warmer than others depending on which places get rainfall. Tomorrow brings a 60 percent chance of scattered showers and storms that will mainly move through the area in the afternoon and evening hours. Be sure to have some rain gear if you plan to celebrate the holiday outdoors tomorrow! The rain should clear by the later evening hours leaving just some cloud cover for shooting fireworks.

The unsettled pattern continues for the next few days, but then rain chances slightly drop by the end of the work week with temperatures staying very seasonable in the low-90’s. We will have another jump in the rain chances next weekend, but until then, we will have a very typical summertime pattern with afternoon storms possible throughout the week. The tropics are now quiet as there is no longer a disturbance in the Caribbean, and Colin is now just an area of low pressure drifting through the Atlantic. As of now, no tropical activity is expected in the next 5 days!

Have a great week, and enjoy the Fourth of July holiday!