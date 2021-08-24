More Storms Around for Wednesday, The Tropics Remain Busy

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Pop-up storms developed Tuesday afternoon along the sea breeze. While many areas remained rain-free Tuesday, the Gulf Coast has a much better shot for storms Wednesday.

Showers and storms Tuesday evening will remain isolated. The chance of rain will greatly decrease after sunset. Scattered clouds will remain through the night with temperatures falling steadily. Overnight lows will fall into the lower and middle 70s. Winds will remain light and out of the east through the night.

Deeper moisture will arrive Wednesday. This will allow for a better coverage of afternoon showers and storms. A morning shower will be possible along the coast. More storms will develop north of I-10 through the afternoon and the evening. Highs will reach the lower 90s before the rain arrives. Locally heavy downpours will be possible.

Rain chances will drop for Thursday then rise again for Friday and the weekend. A tropical wave looks to enter the southwester Gulf of Mexico by the weekend. This will allow deeper moisture to stream our way.