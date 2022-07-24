MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Storms will taper off this evening, but we will have more scattered showers and storms with seasonable temperatures to start the work week.

Today brought good coverage of scattered storms across the viewing area. Those will continue to move out of the region as the night progresses with temperatures dropping into the mid-70’s.

For Monday, we will have a similar forecast from today with temperatures reaching into the upper-80’s and low-90’s. Rain chances will gradually increase to 50 percent throughout the day with the bulk of the showers and storms falling in the afternoon and evening hours.

If you plan to head to the Gulf beaches over the next few days, there is a low risk of rip currents, but still make sure to monitor the beach flags to know the conditions closest to your area.

The next week will bring our typical Gulf Coast weather for the summer. Rain chances will hover between 30 and 50 percent with scattered showers and storms possible each day especially into the afternoon hours. Our temperatures will stay very warm into the upper-80’s and low-90’s with heat index values breaking 100 degrees in several places each day. Make sure to continue to practice good heat safety: drink plenty of water and try to take frequent breaks indoors if you are going to be outside for longer periods of time.

The tropics remain quiet!

Have a great week!