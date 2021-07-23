More Storms and Higher Heat

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) –

After a relatively dry day yesterday, rain chances look to get a boost Friday. A surge in tropical moisture for the afternoon will lead to a better chance and coverage of showers and storms. The first half of the day will be mostly dry. Downpours will develop around lunchtime with storms increasing in coverage through the afternoon. About half the area will find wet weather. Highs will soar into the lower 90s with heat index values over 105.

Rain chances will remain elevated Saturday then drop again Sunday and Monday. Highs will remain close to seasonal norms with temperatures in the lower 90s. Morning lows will start off in the lower and middle 70s. By the middle of next week, rain chances will see a slight bump again.

In the tropics, we continue a low pressure moving into the Atlantic from the southeastern US. This has a low chance of developing as it meanders the next couple of days. This does not pose a threat to the Gulf Coast.