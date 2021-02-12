More Showers with Big Temperature Variety

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) –

Happy Friday! We will get more unsettled weather in the days ahead.

For this morning there will be passing showers and the temperature will be dependent on where you are across the area. To the northwest we begin the day in the 40s, along I-65 it’s 50s, and near the coast in Northwest Florida it’s upper 50s and low 60s.

Showers will continue to be hit or miss through the day at a 60% chance as the front that brought us the showers and storms yesterday moves very little. Like this morning, temperatures will mainly range in the 50s today, but farther to the east daytime highs today will reach the low 60s. When there is a break in the rain skies will be mostly cloudy.

Tonight, will turn chilly as we’ll see more spots drop to the 40s for overnight lows and we’ll continue to keep the chance for showers. Tomorrow begins with more showers, but as the day goes on the best chance for rain will move to east of I-65. Highs will be in the mid-50s with it being cooler to the northwest and slightly milder to the east.

Valentine’s Day it’s a lower rain chance at 30%, mostly cloudy, and it will be chilly with highs only in the low to mid-50s. Another system will begin to take shape President’s Day. This will mean rain chances will increase during the day and daytime highs will approach 60 degrees. This system will move away by Mardi Gras morning, but that will lead to a cold Fat Tuesday. We’ll begin the day near freezing and struggle to reach 50 in the afternoon.

Our string of unsettled weather looks to continue as rain chances will pick up Wednesday leading into our next system on Thursday.