Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Thursday, Gulf Coast!

Starting off this morning with some coastal showers and warm temperatures right off the bat. Storms will spread inland and continue into this afternoon with lingering showers possible this evening.

There is a 50% chance of rain today and tomorrow with highs in the lower 90s. Storms will fade heading into the evening with lows in the upper 70s and dry skies. This weekend we are expecting rain chances to drop with only a 30% chance Saturday and Sunday.

Summertime weather continues into the weekend with scattered showers expected in the afternoon hours. These unorganized storms have the potential to be strong with chances of lightning, thunder and strong winds. Temperatures will be staying seasonable in the low 90s.

If a beach trip is expected in the near future, please use caution as rip currents are at a moderate risk over the next 3 days.

Calm and clear in the tropics at the moment.

Have a great day!