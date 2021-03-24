More Rounds of Rain Today; Weather Aware Tomorrow

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) –

We had our fair share of wet weather yesterday and we’ll get more today. The FLASH FLOOD WATCH continues through Friday morning.

There will continue to be rounds of showers throughout the day today. Also, there will be pockets of heavy rain and isolated strong to severe storms can’t be completely ruled out in the western half of the area. Temperatures begin near 60 and top out around 70. A high rain chance will carry over into tonight with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Tomorrow will be a NEWS 5 WEATHER AWARE DAY. Most of the area is in a slight risk for severe storms meaning scattered severe storms will be possible. Timing looks to be during the daytime Thursday into Thursday night. All storm modes will be possible including damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes. Even though the severe risk is greater to our north, it will still be possible here.

After Thursday our weather will calm a bit, but we won’t get rid of rain chances. Friday and Saturday bring a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms each day with warm temperatures. Rain chances increase again on Sunday before sunshine returns early next week.