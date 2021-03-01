More Rain with More Seasonal Stretch to Follow

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Monday morning!

We start the work-week similar to the weekend, but we will get changes by tomorrow. For this morning there are areas of dense fog, especially near the coast. Be careful on the morning commute. There will also be a few passing showers around. Out the door temperatures are ranging from the upper 60s to low 70s.

Rain chances will run a bit higher this afternoon, around 60%, as a cold front moves in. A few rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out. Temperatures will top out in the mid 70s for most with upper 70s for some. After the front moves through temperatures will fall into the 60s. If rain doesn’t find you, expect a mostly cloudy to partly sunny sky.

Another system will begin to approach from the west tomorrow meaning more rain. It will be a cooler start to the day with most beginning in the 50s tomorrow morning. Temperatures will only climb to the upper 50s and low 60s in the afternoon. Rain will be likely with an 80% chance for showers.

Wet weather will begin to move away into Tuesday night. It will also turn chilly with temperatures dropping into the 40s. On Wednesday afternoon it will be low 60s under a mix of sun and clouds.

The second half of the work-week will bring chilly mornings in the 40s and pleasant afternoons in the 60s with sunshine which is very seasonal.