More Rain Today with Less to End the Week; Eye on Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Keep the rain gear handy again today, Gulf Coast. High moisture will lead to another day with higher-than-normal rain chances. The showers and storms will be scattered and form mostly during the second half of the day. Highs will reach the upper 80s.

The weather pattern will finally change for the end of the week. Some drier air will move into the area replacing the higher moisture levels. Rain chances will drop to 20-30% for the end of the week. With more sunshine, temperatures will climb into the lower 90s.

TROPICAL: Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine is approaching the Lesser Antilles of the Caribbean. This storm will likely become Tropical Storm Isaias within the next 36 hours. A west-northwest track will continue through the rest of the week. Until this system develops a center circulation, forecast models will be playing somewhat of a guessing game meaning there’s still a lot of uncertainty with the long-range track. Right now, it doesn’t pose a direct threat here. We will continue to keep a close eye on this and will keep you posted.