Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Tuesday, Gulf Coast!

We have a weak front draped across the Southeast which is one of the reasons our unsettled pattern is sticking around. We saw a wave of showers and storms move through overnight and is currently trekking through our northern counties.

Throughout the day, more rain will stream into our area with one or two of the storms bring strong or severe. This means one or two of the storms could bring damaging wind gusts or hail. The overall tornado risk is low. Highs will stick in the mid-80’s thanks to more rain coverage. The storms will fade around dinner time with lows dropping into the 60’s and 70’s overnight.

We keep rain chances high through Thursday with temps in the mid-80’s before a front sweeps through. This will clear us out just in time for the Memorial Day weekend. Highs will be warmer in closer to 90 degrees as the sunshine returns.