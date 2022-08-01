MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A good coverage of showers and storms fell today, and more rainfall is expected through Wednesday.

Throughout the rest of the evening, those showers will slowly taper off with temperatures cooling into the mid-70’s overnight.

For your Tuesday, rain chances will stay elevated with a 60 percent chance that rain finds you, so make sure to keep an umbrella or a rain jacket handy throughout the day. Temperatures will be a bit cooler than average in the mid- to upper-80’s. There will be a low risk of rip currents over the next few days, but the rain may put a damper on your beach plans. Regardless, make sure to be careful if you plan to spend time along the Gulf beaches.

Wednesday also brings a 60 percent chance of rain, but we will see relief as we head into the end of the work week. With the drop in the rain chances, we will also see a return to seasonable daytime highs, and there will still be a chance for a few scattered showers and storms each afternoon.

We are still not seeing any activity in the tropics, but we will keep you updated if there are any new developments!

Have a great night!