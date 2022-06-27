Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Monday, Gulf Coast!

The high pressure system that brought us relentless heat and dry skies is now backing off with low pressure scooting in. This means out pattern will be more unsettled this week with higher rain chances and lower temps.

This morning we are starting in the 70’s for most with highs reaching the lower 90’s this afternoon. Scattered showers and storms also return to the forecast with rain chances around 40% this later today. It is summertime, so if a storm forms over your house, it could be strong with lightning, thunder, gusty winds and heavy rain.

Through the rest of the week, rain chances will be between 40% and 50% with more seasonable temps in the lower 90’s for most.

In the tropics, we are tracking three areas with two in the tropical Atlantic and one in the Gulf of Mexico. The good news is none of them are immediate threats to our stretch of the Gulf Coast. For more details head to: https://bit.ly/3OKRW36