More rain ahead for Friday and the Weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Cloudy skies will stick around as winds become northerly overnight as cooler air works into the region. Overnight temperatures will range from the middle 40s in our northern continues to the middle 50s at the coast.

Unsettled weather will continue Friday under a cooler air mass. Temperatures will hold in the 40s and 50s for most of the day. Late morning and middle showers will be possible with more rain arriving Friday night. The weekend will stay cool with rain Saturday favoring areas east of I-65 and east of Mobile Bay.

Chilly air will move in early next week behind yet another batch of rain. Wintery weather will be possible over the Central and Northern Alabama Monday night and into Tuesday, but it is looking more likely that a chilly rain will fall over the Gulf Coast.