More of a Spring Feeling

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning!

Today will be a lot like yesterday, but there will be some minor changes. Today begins with temperatures mainly in the upper 30s and low 40s. There may be some light fog, but that won’t get in your way. Skies are dry and will remain dry through today.

Temperatures will steadily warm today to the lower 70s for daytime highs. Humidity will remain low, but will be slightly higher than yesterday as winds will be more southerly. There will be a few more clouds in the air today, but expect plenty of sunshine.

For the rest of the week, we will crank up the spring-feeling. Overnight lows will range more-so in the 50s, highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. Even though humidity will be increasing with a southerly wind, rain chances will remain very low as an upper-level ridge of high pressure sits over the Gulf of Mexico.

A prolonged southerly wind though will mean a high risk for rip currents at the beach.

By Sunday the high pressure will begin to move east allowing for rain chances to return to the forecast early next week.