More Numerous Summer Storms

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Tuesday Gulf Coast. Today’s headlines include another steamy day, more rain, and an eye on the tropics.

Like yesterday, a few showers and storms will be possible near the coast during the morning hours. Clouds will build as we heat up throughout the day. Highs will again reach the middle and middle 90s. Afternoon storms will be isolated and slow-moving. The rain chance will hold at 50%. Storms will wind down through the evening.

The rest of the week will feature a similar pattern with mostly dry mornings and steamy afternoons. Storms will become a bit more numerous for the end of the week with the best chance for rain being Thursday. Temperatures will run close to normal with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the 70s.

TROPICS: A tropical wave in the central Atlantic has a high chance of development within the next 2-5 days. The system poses no imminent to the Gulf Coast.