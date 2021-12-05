More morning fog, cloudy Sunday ahead

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning, Gulf Coast!

We are off to another foggy start this morning with a Dense Fog Advisory in place for the entire News 5 neighborhood until 9 AM this morning. We are seeing reduced visibilities on the roadways this morning, so be careful if you are heading out.

Once the fog clears around mid-morning, mostly cloudy skies will continue throughout the day with temps topping out in the 70’s. We also cannot rule out a sprinkle or two, but most will stay dry.

Tonight we will see a mild night in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s yet again with some patchy fog possible. Most will stay dry through the overnight period, but Monday afternoon brings the start of an unsettled weather pattern.

A cold front will move through Monday afternoon bringing a line of showers and storms after lunch. There is a small chance for strong or briefly severe storms mainly north and west of I-65. The main threat will be damaging winds. We will see lingering rain Tuesday before a warm front lifts north through the area Wednesday bringing around round of showers and storms. Lingering rain will continue through the end of the work week but the best rain chances are Monday through Wednesday.

We will have to watch next weekend for more storms…It is still too early to talk about specifics, but it is something we are watching.