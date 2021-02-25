More Humidity and Adding a Few Showers

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Thursday morning or happy Friday eve!

Today begins with patchy dense fog and mild temperatures in the 50s & 60s. The fog will mix away by mid-morning as we warm up steadily.

Temperatures will head for the mid-70s again this afternoon. Skies will be partly sunny. With a little more humidity a few stray showers today can’t be ruled out so keep the umbrella handy just in case.

Tonight will be similar to what we got last night. Lows will fall to the mid-50s and areas of patchy fog are likely to develop.

As we round out the work-week and move into the weekend the spring-feeling isn’t going anywhere. Highs will remain in the 70s and there will be a slim chance for passing showers each day.

Rain chances will increase early next week as a cold front approaches from the west. There will also be a chance for a few thunderstorms.