MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It was another day with dangerous heat across the Gulf Coast. Mobile hit a record high of 101 degrees earlier this afternoon beating 100 degrees in 1913, and Pensacola tied its record of 100 degrees back in 1953. A few showers and storms formed west of I-65, but those will clear by the later evening hours. Temperatures will drop into the mid-70’s with mostly clear skies overnight tonight. Tomorrow will bring drier weather with no chance of rain, but it will still be a very hot day in the upper-90’s, so be sure to be drinking plenty of fluids and take frequent breaks if you plan to be outside.

The next several days will be drier than this past week. Rain chances stay out of the picture for tomorrow and Monday, but then moisture will slowly make its way back into the region. Tuesday through Thursday bring small rain chances at 10 percent with our next chance for more widely scattered showers and storms coming at the end of next week. Rip current risk will be low for Sunday, but then increase to a moderate risk for Monday and Tuesday.