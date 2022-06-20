Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Monday, Gulf Coast!

All is calm to start across the News 5 neighborhood right now with high pressure in control.

Temperatures to start are in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s with dewpoints in the 60’s. This means humidity is not as high with drier air over our area. Because of this, the heat index values will be closer to the actual air temperature. Highs this afternoon will reach the mid-to-upper 90’s with heat index values between 100 and 105 degrees. There is not a heat advisory in place for today since the heat index values are lower, but still take those heat precautions! Only a 10% chance of a stray shower or storm this afternoon.

Tonight, lows will drop back into the 70’s.

Through the rest of the week, drier air will linger, so it will not feel as hot, but temps will stay high in the upper 90’s and lower 100’s. There is a chance for a stray shower or storm most every day, but most will stay dry.

The tropics are quiet.