Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) -Happy Friday, Gulf Coast!

We start out hot and humid this morning with temps and dewpoints in the 70’s and 80’s. Most are dry with a light wind.

Throughout the day, high temps will reach the mid-to-upper 90’s with heat index values between 105 and 112 degrees. Because of this, another Heat Advisory has been issued for our area from 11 AM until 7 PM today. Only a few will see a stray shower or storm this afternoon.

Moving into the weekend, heat continues to be the story. High thermometer temperatures will be in the upper 90’s and 100’s with heat index values well into the triple digits. We will likely see more heat advisories issued this weekend, so stay tuned! Rain chances will stay between 10% and 30%.

In the tropics, we are still tracking that area in the Caribbean, but it is unlikely to develop. Either way it is heading away from our area, and there are no current tropical threats.