More Heat and Less Rain Than Normal

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Mostly dry and heat. That’s what we get through most of the work-week. A weak front will begin its approach from the northwest today. Ahead of the front, moisture will be lacking so we include only a 20% chance for a pop-up shower during the afternoon and early evening hours. Temperatures will stay seasonably warm with highs topping off in the lower and middle 90s. Heat index values will be around 100 so stay cool.

The rest of the work week is looking unusually dry. Much drier air in the mid to upper levels of the atmosphere will settle in over our part of the Gulf Coast. This will lead to a good amount of sunshine, passing afternoon clouds, warmer temperatures, and little to no rain. Rain chances will stay at 10% or less for the rest of the week. Highs will climb into the middle 90s.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Isaias continues to move north along Florida’s east coast. Although a landfall in the sunshine state is now unlikely, a Carolinas landfall certainly is likely.

Another system north of the Lesser Antilles will move in the general direction of Bermuda through the week.