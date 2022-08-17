Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Wednesday, Gulf Coast!

Once again, we have a lot going on in the weather world. Let’s break it down!

HEAT – Another Heat Advisory is in place today from 10 am until 6 pm for heat index values of 105 to 109 degrees possible. Counties included in this advisory are our MS counties, Mobile and Baldwin counties in AL, and Escambia and Santa Rosa counties in NW FL. Take all of your heat precautions including drinking plenty of water, taking breaks in the shade or inside, and don’t forget about your pets!

STORMS – Similar to yesterday, scattered afternoon showers and storms are likely at around a 50% chance. Out of the storms that do form, a few may be strong/severe with gusty winds, lightning, thunder, and heavy rain all possible. SPC has outlined our area in a level 1 of 5 risk for severe storms both today and Thursday.

Rain chances increase heading into the end of the week meaning those temps will decrease…Only topping out in the upper 80’s. Flooding also becomes a concern moving through the end of the week.

TROPICS – In the tropics, we are still tracking an area of clouds and low pressure in the SW Caribbean Sea. It is expected to move over Central America emerging in the southern Gulf later this week. NHC is maintaining a LOW CHANCE of this developing into a tropical depression or storm, but we will keep an eye on it.