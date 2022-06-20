MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A strong, relentless heat wave continues to grip the southeast U.S. Records could fall this week with highs climbing above the century mark.

Any showers and storms this evening with slowly wind down. Most of the region will be dry after 10 pm. Temperatures will remain quite warm. Most of the region will fall into the middle 70s with lower 80s at the coast.

The looks to be no letup in the current hot pattern. Although a stray afternoon storm appears possible Tuesday afternoon, most of the region will stay rain-free. Temperatures will easily climb into the upper 90s. Heat index values will soar well over 100°.

High temperatures records could be in jeopardy this week as the ridge of high pressure strengthens. Highs will top off around 100-103° Wednesday through Saturday. Excessive heat warnings may be issued. Isolated storms may pop up for the weekend.