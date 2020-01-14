More fog tonight, near-record warmth for mid-week

A warm front sitting to our north will lead to continued clouds, mugginess, and overnight dense fog.

A slow-moving warm front sitting north of our area has kept the Gulf Coast in a very humid and unseasonably warm air mass. We anticipate this will lead to the development of dense fog again through the late evening and overnight hours. A few storms will be possible early on with only a small passing shower possible overnight. Temperatures will hover in the middle and upper 60s all night long with visibilities dropping below one-half mile in many spots.

Expect a mix of clouds and sun through Wednesday. Temperatures will rise quickly aided by a south breeze. Temperatures could be tied or broken on the Gulf Coast with highs soaring into the upper 70s to near 80. Thank is about 20° above average. A few afternoon showers or storms will be possible. The rain chance is about 30%. A weak front will slide south through the region on Thursday bringing a few showers. Temperatures will drop just a touch for Thursday.

A more substantial cold front will affect the region on Saturday. This front will bring areas of rain, but the thunderstorm chance is looking low. Behind that front, temperatures will drop significantly. Models are hinting at temperatures falling to around 10-15° below average by Monday and Tuesday. The region could see freezing temperatures Monday and Tuesday morning.