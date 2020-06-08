More Effects from Cristobal Today; Settling Down by Tomorrow

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) –

Cristobal is now a depression as it continues inland. We will continue to feel the effects of Cristobal today and flooding will remain the main concern.

We had multiple flash flood warnings through the overnight and it’s possible we could see more during the day. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH for most of the News 5 area will continue through the afternoon.

Coastal flooding of 1-3 ft. is likely again today, mainly at high tide which will be around midday for most News 5 locations. This is due to a prolonged south wind that continues to pile water along the coastline and is leading to rivers becoming backed up as rainfall tries to flow downstream.

The tropical storm warning has been canceled. It has been replaced with a wind advisory for most locations until mid-morning. Gusts will continue to be around 20-30 mph with occasional gusts to 40 mph.

High surf and a high risk for rip currents will continue today as well. Avoid getting in the water as Gulf waters will remain very dangerous.

With rain bands continuing, there is a risk for more severe weather today. Quick spin up tornadoes will be possible. Stay on top of the weather.

By tomorrow our weather will start to settle down and go back to normal. We’ll keep scattered showers and pop up thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday before it’s mainly dry skies by the end of the week.