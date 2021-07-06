More Downpours

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Showers and thunderstorms continue to develop along the Gulf Coast this morning.

A front persists over the viewing area with plenty of warmth and moisture from the Gulf providing fuel for shower and thunderstorm activity. Temperatures will reach into the mid-80’s today with a 70 percent chance of precipitation. Rain chances will drop later this evening with lows in the low-70’s overnight.

Shower activity will stick around for your Wednesday and Thursday, but you can expect a drop in the rain chances heading into the end of the week with highs rising into the high 80’s by Friday.

Tropical Storm Elsa is approaching the eastern Gulf Coast with heavy rain and thunderstorms expected in many portions of the Florida Peninsula over the next couple of days. Tropical storm warnings are in effect for coastal areas along the western half of the peninsula. Elsa is expected to make landfall in Florida at some point tomorrow. For the Alabama, Mississippi, and Northwest Florida Gulf Coasts, we anticipate higher wave activity Tuesday and Wednesday and an elevated risk for rip currents.