MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Unsettled weather continues this week with elevated rain chances.

Scattered clouds will remain with some clearing late into the evening. Temperatures will remain mild in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Overnight lows will fall into the lower and middle 70s. Another round of morning rain appears possible Thursday morning.

The rain chances will remain high for Thursday thanks to deep tropical moisture. Locally heavy rain will be possible with morning rain starting near the coast with afternoon storms moving inland. Highs will remain below average reaching the middle and upper 80s.

Rain chances will begin dropping Friday and continue into the weekend. Storms will remain quite spotty into Saturday and Sunday. With more sunshine, temperatures will reach the lower 90s.