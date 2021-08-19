More downpours on the way, Still tracking Grace and Henri

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Hot and steamy weather continue with some afternoon storms to cool us down. We are still watching the tropics which remain active.

Isolated storms will linger through the evening but should quickly wind down after sunset. This will set up a quiet night with a few clouds and light breezes. Overnight lows will fall into he lower 70s for most of the region. Expect middle and upper 70s closer to the coast.

Moisture levels will rise as we move into Friday and the weekend. Expect showers and storms to begin firing up around mid-morning. Scattered storms will become more prevalent for the afternoon and early evening. Highs will top off in the lower 90s before the rain comes to cool us down.

This trend of scattered storms will continue into the weekend. Mornings will start off in the lower and middle 70s with highs in the lower and middle 90s. Heat indices will exceed 105 in some areas.

Tropical Storm Grace is now forecast to become Hurricane Grace for a second time after emerging into the Bay of Campeche. A second landfall is expected to occur this weekend in Central Mexico.

Henri is forecast to become a hurricane before moving north paralleling the Eastern Seaboard. Impacts will be possible along the coast of New England Sunday and into Monday.