More clouds tonight with warmer temperatures expected in the coming days

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Skies will become mostly cloudy after midnight with temperatures dropping into the middle 50s. Temperatures likely will not change much once the clouds move in.

Friday will start off on the cloudy side, but that will not last long. The clouds will scour our leading to a mostly sunny afternoon. Temperatures will warm up quickly once we break out into sunshine. Highs will climb to around 80. Winds will stay light. Scattered clouds will stick around through the weekend with highs near 80 and lows in the 50s and 60s. Rain chances will rise by Sunday to 20%

The weather pattern will become a little more unsettled with daily chances for afternoon showers and storms. Although we don’t anticipate anything too widespread, there will at least be a chance of seeing a quick shower or storm. Temperatures will continue to rise. Highs will hover in the 80s for most of the week. Some parts of the Gulf Coast could approach 90 by the second half of the week.