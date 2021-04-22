More clouds tonight and Friday, Severe storms possible Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It has been another quiet and comfortable day on the Gulf Coast, but changes are coming in the form of strong storms by the weekend.

An area of high pressure will continue moving east and away from the region. This will lead to a southerly wind through the overnight hours. As moisture increases, high clouds will begin streaming into the region. The Gulf Coast will wake up Friday to partly and mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will run cool for this time of year. Lows will bottom out in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Extra clouds will continue to stream into the region Friday. Most of the day will be dry. Southeast winds will increase during the afternoon. Highs will climb into the lower and middle 70s. A shower or storm will be possible after 10 PM.

Storm chances will rise Saturday. It will be a WEATHER AWARE DAY. Storms that move through Saturday could produce damaging winds, hail, or a brief tornado. This will be followed by a stretch of quiet and warm weather. Highs will reach the 80s by Monday with lows in the 50s and 60s.