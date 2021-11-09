More clouds through mid-week with showers arriving Thursday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Quiet weather and mild temperatures continues for the Gulf Coast. We are tracking our next cold front which looks to bring us rain and another cooldown.

Some high clouds will stream into the region from the west through the evening and into the night. Partly to at times mostly cloudy skies will be the story tonight. Temperatures will be a touch warmer as we slowly add moisture into the region. Lows will bottom out in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Some scattered clouds will be possible Wednesday. Most of the region will remain rain-free with highs in the middle 70s. A stray shower will be possible after 6 PM mainly for coastal regions.

A cold front will approach late Thursday bringing our next chance of showers. Thunderstorms are looking unlikely with this next system. This will be followed by a series of dry cold fronts that will reinforce drier and cooler air. Highs will only reach the lower and middle 60s by the weekend. Mornings will be chilly again dipping into the 30s and 40s.