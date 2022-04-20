Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning, Gulf Coast!

We start out cool again with temps in the 40’s and 50’s. Winds are starting to shift from northerly to southerly which will bring in more humidity later today. We are also seeing more clouds filtering in.

Throughout the day, high pressure will largely remain in control, but as a system builds back off to our west, we will see more cloud cover today. Luckily, there is only a very small chance of a sprinkle or two tonight and the high pressure will keep the bulk of this system away from our area.

Highs today will reach the low-to-mid 70’s with lows tonight in the 60’s.

We bring back full sunshine Thursday through the weekend with highs gradually warming into the 80’s with lows in the 60’s. Small rain chances return next week.