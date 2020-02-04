More clouds and warmer temps Tuesday, Strong storms possible Wednesday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A south winds wind will lead to a stretch of warmer-than-average temperatures ahead of a mid-week cold front.

Temperatures will likely start climbing after midnight. Expect widespread 60s through the night hours with a gradual uptick in the moisture. Some areas of fog will be possible as well. We will leave rain out of the forecast tonight.

A cold front will begin to slowly move our way Tuesday. As surface moisture climbs, we will see mostly cloudy skies and warm temperatures. Highs will soar into the lower and middle 70s aided by a steady south wind. A few isolated showers and storms will be possible after lunchtime. No storms on Tuesday are expected to be severe.

We will be WEATHER AWARE Wednesday as the slow-moving cold front draws closer. Isolated strong to severe storms will be possible starting early Wednesday afternoon. Damaging winds will be the main concern, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. The severe weather threat will shift west of I-65 Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. There will also be a heavy rain and flooding risk. Some parts of the Gulf Coast could receive up to 3-4” of rain through Thursday evening.

The region will dry out Friday and into the weekend. It will be a chilly end to the weekend with temperatures in the 50s, but we will warm quickly for the weekend. Highs will jump back into the middle 60s.