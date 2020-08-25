Moisture stays high leading to scattered rain tonight and Tuesday, Laura expected to become a hurricane Tuesday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Rain will become more scattered through the night. Temperatures will stay elevated thanks to the high humidity and east-southeast wind. Lows will hold in the middle and upper 70s.

Moisture will remain high as what is left of Marc moves west. Rain chances will hold at 60%. Morning storms will be possible moving north from the Gulf. That chance will linger through the afternoon. Highs will reach the middle and upper 80s. A few locations may briefly hit 90. Seas will stay rough with 4-7-foot seas and a high risk for rip currents.

Rain chances will begin to dial back through the end of the week with a return to a more typical summertime pattern. Highs will reach the lower 90s by the weekend with a chance of mainly afternoon showers and storms.

TROPICS: Marco continues to weaken as will become a remnant area of low pressure moving west along the Louisiana Coast.

Laura is emerging into the Southeastern Gulf of Mexico. The storm will likely intensify quickly into a hurricane as it moves northwest aiming for the Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast. Laura is forecast to make landfall sometime Wednesday as a strong, possibly major hurricane. Laura will kick up the surf for our portion of the Gulf Coast and keep the rip current risk high.