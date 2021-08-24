Mix of sunshine, Isolated Thunderstorms

Today's Forecast

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Morning Gulf Coast! We have another warm day ahead with highs in the low to mid 90s. There is a 30% chance of thunderstorms near the coast and a 20% for our inland communities. Heat index values will range from 103-108 this afternoon.

Rain chances will rise to 60% with higher humidity. In return our highs will be in the low 90s over the next few days. In the tropics we are watching three waves that all have a medium chance of development over the next five days. We will keep a close eye on the tropics! No current threat to the Gulf Coast.

