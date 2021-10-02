Mix of sunshine and thunderstorms

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good morning Gulf Coast and welcome to the weekend! We are having a quiet start to our day with a few clouds out there and temperatures in the low 70s and upper 60s. As we head towards the afternoon rain chances will rise to around a 40% chance with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

Highs will be getting into the mid 80s this afternoon. With more clouds and rain expected in the coming days highs will be trending cooler in the low 80s. For your Sunday there is a 60% chance of rain and 50% on Monday. A front is passing Tuesday with only a few showers along the front. This front will only cool down our morning lows to the low 60s and scare the rain away for the rest of the week.