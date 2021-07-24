Mix of sunshine and a few thunderstorms to end the weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Evening Gulf Coast! We have lower chances of rain this weekend around 30% with highs in the low 90s. We are seeing a few lingering thunderstorms early this evening but as we head towards 11 pm most of the showers should be out of our area.

Heat index values will be getting into the triple digits in a few areas with plenty of humidity out there for your Sunday. A mix of sunshine and a few thunderstorms with a high of 93 degrees. A great beach and boating forecast with low risk for rip currents and with 1-2 feet offshore. On Monday rain chances will be even lower at 20%. Then anticipate rain chances to rise as we near the end of next week.