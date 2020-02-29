Mix of sun and clouds tomorrow, warming trend

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – I hope you enjoyed the string of sunny days we have had! We have one or two more before the rain returns.

Tonight will be slightly warmer than last night with lows falling into the low-to-mid 40’s in our inland counties and upper 40’s to low 50’s closer to the coastline. We will also have mostly clear skies with just a couple of passing clouds and a calm wind.

Tomorrow will be another pleasant and mostly sunny day with highs in the upper 60’s. Some spots could hit 70 degrees.

We will see a couple of showers to start our work week, but showers and isolated thunderstorms ahead of our next cold front ramp up on Wednesday. We then dry out for the end of the week and weekend.