Mix of clouds nd sunshine, front passing tomorrow

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good morning Gulf Coast! We are starting out warmer around the upper 40’s and low 50’s. Today we will see partly cloudy skies with only a 10% chance of rain later this evening. Highs will be around the mid 70’s.
A cold front will approach Thursday afternoon with scattered showers. Thunderstorms are looking unlikely with this next system. Dry and cool air will follow! Highs will only reach the lower and middle 60s by the weekend. Mornings will be chilly again dipping into the 30s and 40s.