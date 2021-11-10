Mix of clouds nd sunshine, front passing tomorrow

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- This is the story we rarely get to tell: A COVID-19 patient on a ventilator who had a less than 5-percent chance of making it. She was only 24 and never thought she would be one of the ones who almost didn't leave the hospital. Bailey Sigler was diagnosed with COVID-19 in August, and within a week, she was admitted to Springhill Medical Center and put on a ventilator.

We saw Bailey during our exclusive look inside Springhill Medical Center back in August. Hospital administrators invited WKRG News 5 in to show how dire the Covid situation was. The hospital was packed with Covid patients. One even died while we were there. Moments later, we saw Bailey. She was dying on a ventilator in the ICU. She was going downhill fast. Her lung collapsed. Her distraught mother, Amy Sprinkle, talked with WKRG News 5 to encourage others to get the vaccine. Bailey had not yet been vaccinated when she contracted the virus.