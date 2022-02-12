MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – There will be a mix of sunshine and clouds throughout the day today with highs in the low 70s. There is a less than 10% chance of seeing a stray sprinkle throughout the day today.

Our skies will be mostly cloudy as we head towards the evening. A cold front will be passing overnight tonight and will be cooling us down tomorrow! We will be mostly clear tomorrow morning with lows in the mid 30s and wind chill values in the mid 20s. We will only warm to the low 50s tomorrow afternoon.

For your Valentine’s Day we will be sunny with highs in the low 60s. We are watching Thursday of next week. A strong front will bring strong or severe storms the Gulf Coast.