Mindy moves out, cold front marches through

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning, Gulf Coast!

Today starts off quiet with a few storms offshore this morning. One or two of these could skirt the coastline, but most will stay dry today. We will see partly cloudy skies through the afternoon with highs in the mid-to-upper 80’s. We are tracking a cold front that is working its way through our area…It will bring slightly cooler and MUCH drier air.

Lows overnight will drop to the close to 70 degrees at the coast, but north of I-10, morning temperatures for your Friday will be in the low-to-mid 60’s. This is about ten to fifteen degrees cooler than we our temperatures this morning. The rain chance will stay at zero thanks to this dry air with highs on Friday in the mid-80’s for most.

This dry and sunny weather looks to continue through Saturday, but starting Sunday, moisture returns are we are looking at higher humidity and small afternoon rain chances coming back into the picture.

TROPICS: The statistical peak of hurricane season is tomorrow, September 10, and it certainly is busy in the Atlantic Basin. We are tracking two disturbances…One is just coming off the coast of Africa and has a medium chance for development. We have plenty of time to watch this one. The next is moving through Central America and has a low chance for development in the next handful of days. Mindy made landfall last night and has weakened to a tropical depression this morning. It will move across Georgia and join Larry in the Atlantic. Larry will continue to curve northeast into the northern Atlantic, away from the United States, this weekend.