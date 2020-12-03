Milder with Increasing Rain Chances

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Morning Gulf Coast and Happy Friday Eve. After a couple of really cold mornings, there is a change in the air this morning. A sweater will be needed, but the winter coast not necessarily so as most begin in the 40s. The farther northeast you are the colder it is and the closer to the coast the warmer it is. Winds are now out of the southeast and that will help aid in warmer temperatures and higher humidity.

As the day goes on rain chances will increase. From mid-morning through the afternoon there will be a slight chance for passing showers as daytime highs reach the middle 60s. Rain chances continue to increase tonight as a cold front moves in. The best chance for rain will be during the overnight into tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow morning through around midday we get scattered showers and thunderstorms. In northwest Florida, a few storms may become strong and there’s a low risk for some severe weather so stay aware. Highs tomorrow will reach the low 60s.

Skies will begin to clear tomorrow afternoon into tomorrow evening as winds become northerly. The weekend will see temperatures return to below average with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s with lows in back in the 30s by Saturday night. A cool and dry pattern will take us through the middle of next week.