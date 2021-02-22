Milder Stretch of Weather

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Monday morning Gulf Coast.

Today begins with a few showers and mild temperatures. Also, some patchy fog can’t be ruled out before mid-morning.

As the day goes on, rain chances will lower. Skies will become increasingly sunny into the afternoon as temperatures climb to the upper 60s and lower 70s! In the afternoon winds will increase out of the northwest after a cold front moves through.

Tonight will turn chilly. Overnight lows will fall to the middle and upper 30s in most locations, but a few north of highway 84 could approach freezing. The chill tomorrow morning won’t last. Temperatures will climb to the middle 60s tomorrow under a mostly sunny sky.

For the middle of the week, it’s a warming trend. Highs will reach the upper 60s Wednesday and lower 70s Thursday. Lows will go from the 40s to the 50s. As we approach the weekend highs will continue to be in the 60s and 70s while we add hit or miss rain chances to the mix.