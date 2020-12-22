Milder night ahead, Severe storms possible Wednesday night

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Warmer air has moved into the region under a good amount of sunshine. A strong cold front will bring mid-week storms and a much colder Christmas to the Gulf Coast.

An area of high pressure will quickly move northeast away from the Gulf Coast. Skies will stay mostly clear through the evening with just a few high clouds from time to time. Temperatures will cool down through the 50s through the evening with wind light and out of the east. Overnight lows will range from the middle 40s inland to the middle 50s at the coast. Some patchy fog will be possible Wednesday morning.

A cold front will slowly move our way from the west through Wednesday. Ahead of it, south winds will increase allowing for increasing warmth, moisture, and cloud cover. Skies starting off mostly clear in the morning will cloud up through the day. Highs will climb to near 70. Most of the day will be rain-free. Rain chances will rise after 8 PM as a line of storms presses east. Isolated severe weather will be possible after 10 PM as the line enters our Mississippi Counties. The severe weather threat will end around 9 AM Thursday as the line of storms moves east. Damaging winds and a brief tornado will be possible.

Temperatures will hold in the 60s ahead of the front with a sharp drop after the front moves through. Most of our Christmas Eve will be spent in the 40s with wind chills in the lower 30s. Winds will gust around 30 mph. Cold air will settle for Christmas Day. Morning lows will plunge into the 20s with highs now making it out of the 40s.