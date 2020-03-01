Mild with scattered showers tonight, unsettled week ahead

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Evening Gulf Coast! I hope you all had a great weekend.

Tonight will be mild with lows falling into the mid 50’s in our inland counties and upper 50’s, with some spots close to 60 degrees closer to the coastline. We will also have SE wind at 10 mph and a chance for scattered showers mainly after midnight that will linger through tomorrow.

Tomorrow we will see above average temperatures in the low to mid 70’s with scattered showers possible throughout the day.

We will have continued scattered showers Monday and scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday, but those ramp up Wednesday ahead of our next cold front. There is a small chance for strong to severe storms Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday and we will keep you updated!