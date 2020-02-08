Mild weekend with a slim rain chance for Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – High pressure is in charge tonight leaving the Gulf Coast with clear skies and cool temperatures. Winds will begin to turn out of the south overnight. Temperatures will bottom out in the lower and middle 40s.

A weak front will be sliding into the region on Saturday. The atmosphere will be relatively dry ahead of it leading to a slim rain chance with the front itself. There will be a period of extra clouds and a 20% chance of rain during the middle of the day. Temperatures will be milder running slightly above average with highs in the mid-60s. A few clouds will linger through the evening and into the overnight hours. Sunday will be a nice day. No rain is expected with highs in the upper 60s with a mixture of clouds and sunshine.

The weather pattern looks to become a bit more unsettled front week as another cold front drops south. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely Monday with lower chance for the middle for the work week. Temperatures will run above normal with highs in the 70s.