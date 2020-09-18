Mild Weekend Here; Tracking TD 22 in the Gulf

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The next few days offer up quiet, mild weather – and an opportunity to clean up from Hurricane Sally. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy today, tomorrow, and Saturday. A few showers are possible each afternoon, but only a few.

Highs today will be in the low to mid 80s today. A weak cold front will pass today, bringing upper 70s for highs this weekend and early next week; that’s about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. If you’re sleeping without air conditioning, you may be glad to hear that overnight lows will be in the 60s.

Rivers are receding. All of the smaller rivers, like the Styx, Perdido, and Escambia Rivers will be back in their banks today. Others, like Murder Creek, Big Coldwater Creek, and the Conecuh River may take a little longer, but should be back within their banks tomorrow. Larger rivers, like the Shoal and Yellow Rivers are still in major flood stage.

We’re tracking a new tropical depression in the Gulf of Mexico. TD 22 will likely strengthen as it wanders in the western Gulf through early next week. Beyond that, most model forecasts and the official National Hurricane Center track forecast move the system ashore in Mexico or south Texas. But nobody likes meandering tropical systems, so we’ll keep an eye on it.