Mild tonight, warmer tomorrow

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Evening! I hope you all enjoyed this beautiful day with blue sky and tons of sun!

Tonight will be more mild than last night with overnight lows in the mid 40’s in our inland communities and in the low 50’s near the coast. Winds will be from the SW at 5-10 mph.

We continue our warming trend tomorrow with highs in the lower 70’s for most of our area. With a wind shift to the south, humidity and cloud cover will increase tomorrow afternoon and evening.

Along with the temperatures rising throughout the week, so does our shower and thunderstorm chance. We are monitoring a system that will impact us Wednesday into Thursday. There is a possibility that the thunderstorms from this system could be strong or possibly severe. Threats and timing are still uncertain, but we will keep you updated as we learn more in the coming days!