Mild tonight, warm and unsettled week ahead

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Evening Gulf Coast, I hope you all had a great weekend and enjoyed the sunshine! It was a great day to get outside and enjoy any outdoor activities; I hope you soaked up the sunny skies because we have an unsettled week ahead.

We will see clouds come back into the picture tonight with lows in the mid-to-upper 40’s in our inland counties and mid 50’s closer to the coastline. We will have partly cloudy skies and a light E wind at 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow highs will reach the mid 70s inland with upper 60s and lower 70s closer to the beaches. Tomorrow we have a very slight chance of rain with warming temperatures in the low 70’s that will increase to the mid-to-upper 70’s as the week goes on. Your wettest day will be Tuesday, but with no organized system, there is a chance of rain every day, so keep your umbrella handy.

All of our local rivers are expected stay in a minor flood stage with the exception of the Alabama River near the Claiborne Dam. That river is in the moderate flood stage and will increase to near major flood levels mid-week. Please stay up to date with the NWS and the First Alert Storm Team.